Eskridge (knee) will be doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Eskridge injured his knee in Week 14 against the Jets, and he hasn't seen the field since. The return specialist will likely miss his second straight matchup after being inactive for last week's loss to the Texans. The final decision for the 27-year-old's status will likely be decided on Sunday before kickoff.