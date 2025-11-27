Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Full participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eskridge (shoulder) was a full participant in Miami's practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Eskridge is healthy again after having missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. The 28-year-old should resume his role as one of the team's kick returners during Sunday's matchup versus the Saints.
