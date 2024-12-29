Eskridge (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.
The wide receiver and kick returner injured his knee in Week 14 against the Jets and missed the next two games. Eskridge has primarily served as a kick returner this season, with 146 yards, while only playing on 31 offensive snaps.
