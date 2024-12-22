Eskridge (knee) is inactive for Sunday afternoon's matchup against the 49ers.
Eskridge will miss his second straight game and 10th overall this season. Raheem Mostert and Malik Washington will now likely take over kickoff- and punt-return duties, respectively.
