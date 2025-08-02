Eskridge was carted off the field during Saturday's training camp practice after injuring his right hamstring, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Eskridge being carted off may have been a precautionary measure. Nevertheless, he'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, and he could be in danger of missing the Dolphins' preseason opener against the Bears on Aug. 10. If Eskridge were to be sidelined, that would open the door for Erik Ezukanma, Tahj Washington and Tarik Black to see more practice reps.