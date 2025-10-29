Eskridge (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Eskridge said Tuesday that his shoulder injury is "fine" and that he expects to suit up Thursday against Baltimore, per C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. With that, even if Eskridge ends up officially listed as "questionable" for Week 9, it sounds like he can safely expected to be available for Thursday Night Football. With tight end Darren Waller (pectoral) on IR and Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL) out for the year, Eskridge could benefit from increased opportunities on offense versus the Ravens.