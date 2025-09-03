Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Logs limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eskridge (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Eskridge missed practice entirely Monday, so his activity Wednesday represents a step in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game at Jacksonville. He'll still probably have to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
