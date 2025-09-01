Eskridge (undisclosed) was held out of practice Monday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

With the Eskridge sidelined for Monday's practice, he's likely in jeopardy of missing Miami's regular-season opener against the Colts. The Western Michigan product appeared in six games for the Dolphins last season, catching all three of his targets for 44 yards across 33 offensive snaps. If Eskridge does miss Sunday's contest, Tahj Washington is the next man up on the Dolphins' depth chart at wide receiver.