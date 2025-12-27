The Dolphins placed Eskridge (toe) on the injured reserve list Saturday.

The Western Michigan product sustained a toe injury in the Week 16 loss to the Bengals and will now be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Eskridge appeared in 13 games this year, catching four of seven targets for 62 yards while recording a career-high 726 kick-return yards. Expect Malik Washington to operate as the Dolphins' top return man while Eskridge misses the remainder of 2025.