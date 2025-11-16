default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Eskridge (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders in Madrid.

Eskridge will sit out a second straight game after he was limited in practice throughout Week 11 prep due to the shoulder issue. With Eskridge sidelined, the Dolphins will keep Cedrick Wilson and Tahj Washington active as depth wideouts behind Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

More News