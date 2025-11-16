Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Not playing in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eskridge (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders in Madrid.
Eskridge will sit out a second straight game after he was limited in practice throughout Week 11 prep due to the shoulder issue. With Eskridge sidelined, the Dolphins will keep Cedrick Wilson and Tahj Washington active as depth wideouts behind Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
More News
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Ruled out versus Bills•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: No practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Cleared to play vs. Baltimore•