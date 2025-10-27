Eskridge (shoulder) was listed as a DNP on Monday's estimated practice report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Eskridge was carted to the locker room during the first half of Sunday's game against the Falcons due to a shoulder injury, and he was not cleared to return. Monday's report is an estimate since the Dolphins didn't practice, so his practice participation over the next two days will shed light on whether he can play against the Ravens on Thursday. Ollie Gordon would be in line for more work as a returner on kickoffs alongside Malik Washington if Eskridge is not cleared to play against Baltimore.