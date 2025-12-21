Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Out for remainder of Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eskridge (toe) won't return to Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati.
Eskridge suffered a toe injury in the third quarter and has been ruled out for the rest of the game. Malik Washington figures to work as the Dolphins' main kick returner with Eskridge out, while Theo Wease could see more work on offense in what has become a Bengals blowout.
