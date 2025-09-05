Eskridge (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Colts, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

After beginning Miami's week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, Eskridge was a full participant Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday. However, the 28-year-old still needs to clear concussion protocol in order to play in Week 1. If he's unable to do so, Tahj Washington could see a bump in snaps as a reserve wideout.