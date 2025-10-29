Eskridge (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Ravens, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Eskridge increased his practice participation over the shortened week, culminating in a full session Wednesday to earn him the questionable tag for Thursday night's game. His official status for Week 9 may not be officially known until the Dolphins announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If Eskridge is not cleared to play, then Malik Washington and Ollie Gordon would likely handle most of the return duties on kickoffs and punts while Cedrick Wilson and Tahj Washington would be in line for more rotational snaps at wide receiver.