Dolphins' Dee Eskridge: Ruled out versus Bills
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eskridge (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Eskridge played through this shoulder injury in Week 9 against the Ravens but will sit out Week 10 after being unable to practice all week. His next chance to suit up will come against the Commanders in Week 11.
