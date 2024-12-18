Eskridge (knee) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Eskridge was sidelined for the Dolphins' Week 15 loss to the Texans due to a knee injury he suffered the week prior against the Jets. He'll have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days in order to have a chance at playing against the 49ers on Sunday. Malik Washington would be slated to serve as the Dolphins' primary returner on kickoffs and punts if Eskridge were to be sidelined.
