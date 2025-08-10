Eskridge (hamstring) didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 24-24 preseason tie against the Bears. He also had a 41-yard kickoff return and a 16-yard punt return.

Eskridge hurt his hamstring Aug. 2 but was cleared for game action just over a week later. He's competing for a depth spot at wide receiver, and Eskridge's ability to contribute as a return man on special teams could be his key to making Miami's 53-man roster. Eskridge will look to bolster his case for a spot when the Dolphins continue preseason play Saturday against the Lions.