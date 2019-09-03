The Dolphins claimed Lacey off waivers from the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Lacey couldn't make the cut in Buffalo, the Dolphins are in rebuild mode and took a flier on the middle linebacker. Lacey has worked mostly on special teams in the last two years, and a similar role is likely again as long as Raekwon McMillan (undisclosed) returns for Week 1, which is likely.

