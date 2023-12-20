Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Elliott is in the later stages of concussion protocol, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
His coach's comments are a promising signal that Elliott could be ready to play again as soon as Sunday. He also practiced Wednesday, so if he's able to officially clear league protocols by Friday, he will probably avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeShon Elliott: Won't be available vs. Jets•
-
Dolphins' DeShon Elliott: In concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' DeShon Elliott: Exits again, ruled out of MNF•
-
Dolphins' DeShon Elliott: Returns to Week 14 matchup•
-
Dolphins' DeShon Elliott: Questionable to return to MNF•
-
Dolphins' DeShon Elliott: Ready for Sunday•