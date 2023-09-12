site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dolphins-deshon-elliott-compiles-13-tackles | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dolphins' DeShon Elliott: Compiles 13 tackles
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Elliott recorded 13 tackles in Sunday's 36-34 win over the Chargers.
Elliott signed with Miami in the offseason and he was able to open the season with a bang in Week 1. The safety finished second only to Jevon Holland in tackles for the Dolphins in their opener.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read