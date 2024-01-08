Elliott is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Buffalo due to a calf injury.
Elliott sustained his calf injury during pregame warmups Sunday, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to play in the matchup. If he's sidelined, Brandon Jones and Elijah Campbell are candidates to see increased playing time in the secondary.
