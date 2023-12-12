Elliott (ribs) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Tennessee.
Elliott hurt his ribs and was also evaluated for a concussion in the first half of the contest but was able to return after halftime. However, the Dolphins deemed him out late in the fourth quarter. Prior to his exit, Elliott tallied eight tackles (four solo).
