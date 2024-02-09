Elliott (calf) racked up 82 tackles (53 solo), seven pass breakups, one interception, and one fumble recovery across 15 regular-season appearances.

Elliott put together an impressive season on his one-year deal with Miami, prior to a calf injury forcing him out of the team's playoff loss to Kansas City early. The severity of Elliott's calf issue remains undisclosed, but there's not yet any reason for significant worry about his health being a concern on the free agent market. Heading into his age-27 season, if Elliott doesn't opt for a reunion with the Dolphins, he should have little difficulty securing a starting role at safety elsewhere.