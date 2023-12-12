Elliot (concussion) entered concussion protocol Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Elliot exited Monday night's contest with a rib injury and he was evaluated for a concussion, but he was able to clear his evaluation. It seems as if the 26-year-old later experienced symptoms of a concussion, and Miami has since put him back into protocol. Elliot must clear protocol before returning to the field, so there's a very real chance that Brandon Jones could start at strong safety in Week 15.