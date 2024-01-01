Elliott finished with 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens.

It was the first time since Week 1 that Elliott registered double-digit tackles. His increased workload was largely due to the dominant performance of Lamar Jackson, who threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns. The Dolphins are set to play for the AFC East title against the Bills in Week 18, so Elliott should be on the field for most of the team's defensive snaps like he has in his previous appearances.