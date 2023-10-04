Elliott (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Eliott is still dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss last week's loss against the Bills. The 26-year-old participated in practice everyday last week before being ruled out so his status will have to continue to be monitored heading into Sunday's game. If Elliott ends up not playing again, Brandon Jones will start versus the Giants.