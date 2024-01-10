Elliott (calf) will not practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Elliott dealt with the injury leading up to Miami's Week 18 loss to the Bills, but he ultimately played through it. It appears the Texas product's calf is still an issue though; however, according to Oyefusi, head coach Mike McDaniel is hopeful Elliott will be ready to play Saturday against the Chiefs.
