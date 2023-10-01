Elliot (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Bills.
Elliot logged limited practices throughout the week but ultimately is still not quite ready to compete. The Texas product will now aim to return in Week 5 against the Giants. Brandon Jones and Elijah Campbell will be candidates for extra snaps against Buffalo.
