Elliott (calf) is playing in Sunday's game against the Bills.
Elliott suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups Sunday and was deemed questionable to suit up, but he was on the field for the first half of the primetime matchup. It's unclear whether he'll have any restrictions, but it's encouraging to see him on the field.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeShon Elliott: Dealing with calf injury•
-
Dolphins' DeShon Elliott: Leads Miami in tackles in loss•
-
Dolphins' DeShon Elliott: Ready to go for Week 16•
-
Dolphins' DeShon Elliott: Practices fully•
-
Dolphins' DeShon Elliott: Close to returning from concussion•
-
Dolphins' DeShon Elliott: Won't be available vs. Jets•