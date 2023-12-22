Elliott (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday after participating on a limited basis Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Elliott was in the "later stages" of the concussion protocol, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The starting safety has 60 tackles and six passes defensed in 2023.
