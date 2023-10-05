Elliot (groin) practiced in full Thursday. Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Elliot missed the team's Week 4 loss to the Bills, but barring any setbacks, the veteran safety should be back on the field for Week 5 against the Giants.
