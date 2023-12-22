Elliott (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest against Dallas, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Elliott missed the team's Week 15 win over the Jets due to a concussion, but he appears to be set to return to the field Sunday versus the Cowboys. The safety has recorded 13 tackles and two pass deflections over four games since the team's Week 10 bye week.
