Elliott (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chiefs, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Elliott was able to play through the injury during the team's Week 18 loss to the Bills, but his status for the wild-card round will likely remain up in the air until Saturday, as the Texas product is looking like a true game-time decision. If he's unable to suit up for the contest, Brandon Jones would be the next man up to fill in at strong safety.