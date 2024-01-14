Elliott (calf) is active for Saturday's wild-card game against Kansas City.

Elliott hurt his calf during pregame warmups prior to Miami's season finale against Buffalo, but he was able to play and log 92 percent of the team's defensive snaps in that contest. The safety didn't practice at all this week and carried a designation of questionable into Saturday, but he'll ultimately be able to suit up. Elliott presence against the Chiefs is all the more important with fellow safety Jevon Holland (knee) missing the matchup.