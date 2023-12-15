Elliott (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup against New York, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Elliott will need to fully clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before being allowed to retake the field, so it also remains to be seen whether he'll be available to return Week 16 against the Cowboys. For at least Sunday's contest against the Jets, though, Brandon Jones looks set to start at strong safety.