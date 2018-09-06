Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Absent from practice again
Parker (finger) wasn't present for the start of the Dolphins' practice Thursday, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.
It appears Parker will be listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day, adding further credence to a report filed Wednesday by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald indicating the wideout wouldn't play in Sunday's season opener against the Titans. With Parker expected to be on the sideline for Week 1, Albert Wilson is likely to see regular snaps alongside Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola in three-wideout formations.
