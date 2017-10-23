Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Absent from practice Monday

Parker (ankle) didn't take part in the Dolphins' practice Monday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins likely took it easy in practice a day after their comeback win over the Jets, so the real test for Parker will come Tuesday, when he's expected to see how his ankle holds up during the team's session. If Parker is able to complete workouts Tuesday and Wednesday without significant limitations, he could be cleared to play Thursday against the Ravens following a two-game absence. Should Parker suit up, he'll have to adjust to a new quarterback in Matt Moore, as Jay Cutler, who started the team's first six games of the season, isn't expected to be available after fracturing two of his ribs Sunday.