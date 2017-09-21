Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Absent from practice Thursday

Parker (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker was limited in practice Wednesday, and while it's normally not an encouraging sign to see a player's level of participation decline a day later, a source close to the Dolphins relayed to Beasley that the wide receiver is expected to play Sunday against the Jets. Those planning on deploying Parker in DFS contests or season-long leagues this week would probably want further reassurance on Parker's health heading into Sunday, so it's worthwhile to track his activity during the Dolphins' final practice of the week Friday.