Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Active for Sunday's game
Parker (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Parker, who caught five passes (on 10 targets) for 63 yards in the Dolphins' Week 16 loss to the Chiefs, will look to finish out his 2017 season on a high note in a contest that the Bills must win, but carries no playoff implications for the Dolphins. The 2015 first-rounder has been seeing enough volume of late for that to potentially occur, having racked up 11 catches on 22 targets for a combined 152 yards over his last two outings.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Practices fully, but listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Returns to full practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Turns in limited practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Five receptions in loss•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: In uniform up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Expected to suit up Week 16•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...