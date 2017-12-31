Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Active for Sunday's game

Parker (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Parker, who caught five passes (on 10 targets) for 63 yards in the Dolphins' Week 16 loss to the Chiefs, will look to finish out his 2017 season on a high note in a contest that the Bills must win, but carries no playoff implications for the Dolphins. The 2015 first-rounder has been seeing enough volume of late for that to potentially occur, having racked up 11 catches on 22 targets for a combined 152 yards over his last two outings.