Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Again slated for non-contact status

Parker (shoulder) is expected to continue wearing a non-contact jersey in practice this week, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Dolphins are doing all they can to limit the wear and tear they place on Parker, who originally sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder during the Dolphins' Week 10 loss to the Packers. However, as long as the receiver continues to avoid any setbacks, Parker should be able to keep playing through the lingering pain. With that said, fantasy owners may be wise to look elsewhere for help in Week 13 anyway given Miami's matchup with a Bills defense that is allowing a league-low 188.3 passing yards per game this season.