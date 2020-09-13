Parker aggravated a left hamstring injury during Sunday's 21-11 loss at New England, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
In the two-plus weeks leading up to the Dolphins' season opener, Parker tended to the issue and was limited during the entirety of Week 1 prep. However, he entered Sunday's game with no injury designation. At the time of his departure early in the second half, he had four catches (on four targets) for a team-high 47 yards. While the team monitors Parker throughout the upcoming week, fellow wide receivers Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant and Isaiah Ford may have to fill in for him in the short term.