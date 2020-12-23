Parker (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Parker wasn't able to suit up against the Patriots last Sunday despite logging a trio of limited practices leading up to the contest, so he can't be considered a lock to return against the Raiders on Saturday. He could need to prove capable of handling full reps Thursday in order to gain clearance to play. Fellow top pass catchers Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) were also limited.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited to begin Week 16•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Won't play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: On track for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable to face Patriots•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as limited again•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited to start week•