Parker (hamstring) avoided a major setback and could play in Sunday's game versus the Bills, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker aggravated an existing hamstring injury during the season opener against the Patriots, and he was initially slated to miss some time. However, the 27-year-old receiver is apparantely doing better than expected. The team's top priority is likely to ensure this injury doesn't linger all season, so he'll be closely monitored during the upcoming practice week. We should have a better grasp on Parker's status when the Dolphins release their official practice report Wednesday.