Parker is taking part in Tuesday's practice, donning full pads while wearing a white compression sleeve over his left thigh/hamstring area, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

According to Josh Tolentino of The Athletic, Parker is practicing in full uniform for the first time in two weeks, a positive sign for his chances of being available in Sunday's season opener at New England. The Dolphins won't release their first 2020 injury report until Wednesday, so it won't be known until that time whether Parker is practicing on a full or limited basis. Assuming he gains clearance for Week 1, Parker should represent the clear top threat in the passing game for Miami after he broke out in 2019 with 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns while playing all 16 games for the first time in his career.