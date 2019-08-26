Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Back at practice
Parker (undisclosed) participated in Monday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Parker has now logged two consecutive practice sessions after missing three preseason games due to an undisclosed injury. The 2015 first-round pick appears back to full health and on track for Week 1. With Kenny Stills reportedly a candidate to be traded or released, according to Barry Jackson and Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald, Parker could benefit from increased target opportunity Week 1.
