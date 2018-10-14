Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Back in action Sunday
Parker (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Bears.
Parker's return after his second two-game absence of the season is countered by the sudden absence of quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder), who'll give way to Brock Osweiler on Sunday. Parker's prospects are therefore downgraded in what was already a tough matchup prior to the Dolphins' top quarterback option being sidelined. Conditioning could also be a potential limitation for the 2015 first-round pick, considering he's only logged 33 snaps on the season thus far.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: 'Not sure' of Week 6 availability•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Logs limited practice•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Expected to play Week 6•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive again Week 5•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...