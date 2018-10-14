Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Back in action Sunday

Parker (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Bears.

Parker's return after his second two-game absence of the season is countered by the sudden absence of quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder), who'll give way to Brock Osweiler on Sunday. Parker's prospects are therefore downgraded in what was already a tough matchup prior to the Dolphins' top quarterback option being sidelined. Conditioning could also be a potential limitation for the 2015 first-round pick, considering he's only logged 33 snaps on the season thus far.

More News
Our Latest Stories