Coach Brian Flores said Monday that Parker (hamstring) will focus on rehabbing his injury to begin the week, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Parker won't practice Monday and Tuesday, and the Dolphins hope to get a better idea of the severity of his left hamstring injury by midweek. He aggravated the issue Week 1. While a concrete update on Parker's health may not come until Wednesday's first practice report of the week, but it looks as though his status for Week 2 versus Buffalo is legitimately uncertain. If Parker is forced to miss time, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely turn to Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki as his top options in the passing game, with Isaiah Ford and Jakeem Grant also handling expanded roles.