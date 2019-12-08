Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Being evaluated for head injury

Parker is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets while being evaluated for a concussion, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Parker exited Sunday's divisional tilt in the second quarter after making a contested catch. He caught both his targets for 28 yards before leaving the field. In the event that Parker is ultimately diagnosed with a concussion, the Dolphins will be left with Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford at wide receiver.