Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Believed to have minor ankle sprain

Parker's ankle sprain is believed to be minor, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Parker was unable to return to Sunday's 16-10 win over the Titans after exiting in the first half, and he was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches after the game. While the initial signs hinted at potential for a serious injury, the latest update suggests further testing failed to reveal any structural damage. It nonetheless will be surprising if Parker is ready to practice by Wednesday when the Dolphins release their first injury report for Sunday's game in Atlanta. An absence would allow Leonte Carroo to join Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry as starters in the Miami offense.