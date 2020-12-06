Parker secured four of eight targets for 35 yards in the Dolphins' 19-7 win over the Bengals on Sunday. He was eventually ejected for fighting with 12:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Parker had a surprisingly meager stat line on a day in which quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 296 yards, although he narrowly missed coming down with a couple of end-zone targets. The disappointment over the veteran wideout's sparse production is somewhat offset by the fact he did check in second on the team in targets, giving him at least seven looks in five consecutive contests. It remains to be seen if Parker will face any league discipline for the ejection, but assuming he's available for a Week 14 showdown against the Chiefs, he's likely to be heavily involved as part of what figures to be an aggressive offensive game plan for Miami.